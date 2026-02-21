PM Modi has surrendered over India-US deal: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh briefed the media on February 20 on a meeting held by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, Lok Sabha, on the India-US trade deal. Congress leaders met with representatives from six states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.

They had discussed on the direct impact of the trade agreement on Indian farmers, especially that of soybean, cotton, and corn in these states. The Congress party will conduct at least three meetings with farmers before the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament commences on March 9.