Parliament debates on who must preside over Lok Sabha chair for motion against Om Birla

Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha, including AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress MP K C Venugopal, debated on who can chair House proceedings for the no-confidence motion on March 10. Opposition demanded that a person should be specifically appointed to be in the chair when a resolution for the removal of the Speaker is taken up.

However, Union Minister Rijiju intervened and said Jagadambika Pal, member of the panel of chairpersons, can preside over the LS when a resolution for Speaker's removal is taken up. The Lok Sabha is taking up an Opposition-backed resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday. The House agreed to hold a 10-hour discussion on a motion seeking the Speaker's removal.