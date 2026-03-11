India’s LPG crisis widens: Pune gas crematorium shut as government prioritises domestic supply

India’s LPG shortage is beginning to affect more than household kitchens, with several sectors reporting supply disruptions. Industries, petrochemical firms, fertiliser companies and hotels say the shortage is already creating operational challenges across the country.

The crisis has now reached essential public services. In Pune, a gas-based crematorium furnace operated by the municipal corporation was shut down on March 9 after authorities prioritised propane and butane supplies for domestic cooking gas.

Officials say the move is aimed at ensuring households receive adequate LPG during the shortage. Meanwhile, electric crematoriums and other systems with pollution-control technology will continue to operate to avoid disruption to services.