Congress has done a grave sin to the Nation and Assam: PM Modi in speech at Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off three new train services aimed at enhancing connectivity across Assam. The initiatives are expected to bolster regional transport, promote tourism, and ease travel for daily commuters in the northeastern state.

Addressing the crowd at the event, the Prime Minister highlighted the significance of these rail projects in supporting Assam’s economic and social development. He emphasized that improved rail connectivity would facilitate smoother movement of goods and people, boosting trade and creating opportunities for local businesses.

In a strong political remark, Modi slammed the Congress party, claiming it had committed a grave sin against Assam. He criticized past policies that, according to him, hindered the state’s growth and underlined his government’s commitment to correcting those oversights. The Prime Minister urged citizens to support initiatives that strengthen Assam’s infrastructure and foster long-term progress.