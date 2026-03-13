I said 'Epstein' and the Speaker immediately interjected: Lop Rahul Gandhi targets Speaker Om Birla

Rahul Gandhi, a Member of Parliament from the Indian National Congress, criticized Om Birla for allegedly denying him the opportunity to speak in Parliament about the so-called “Epstein files.” Gandhi said he tried to raise the matter during proceedings but was interrupted by the Speaker, which he argued limited his ability to present his concerns before the House.

During his remarks, Gandhi linked the issue to broader questions about governance and accountability. He claimed that Parliament should allow open discussion on matters that could potentially affect public trust in institutions and government decisions. According to him, preventing such debate undermines transparency and the democratic functioning of the legislature.

Gandhi also argued that India’s energy security has been compromised due to increasing dependence on external sources of oil and gas. He warned that geopolitical pressures and global supply dynamics could influence where India buys energy, raising concerns about the country’s long-term energy independence.