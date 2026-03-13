Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after approving Rs 2.01 lakh crore supplementary spending for FY26

The Lok Sabha approved the second batch of supplementary demands for grants, allowing the government to spend an additional ₹2.01 lakh crore in FY26. The move supports extra expenditure required during the current fiscal year.

Nirmala Sitharaman stated that despite the additional spending, the fiscal deficit will remain within the revised estimates set by the government. The demands were passed by voice vote amid protests from opposition MPs over LPG availability linked to the ongoing West Asia crisis. The House was later adjourned for the day.