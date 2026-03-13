LPG shortage fears trigger panic buying of induction stoves, appliance stocks jump

Indian kitchens are witnessing a massive shift as a looming LPG shortage triggers panic buying across the country. Long queues at gas agencies in cities like Chennai, Mumbai, and Bengaluru have forced households and small eateries to scramble for alternatives, leading to an unprecedented surge in induction stove sales. While the government maintains that supply remains stable, retailers report sales jumping from four units a day to nearly 70. This sudden consumer pivot hasn’t gone unnoticed by the market; kitchen appliance stocks saw a massive 13% rally on March 10 as investors react to the cooking fuel crisis. Is this a permanent move toward electric cooking or just a temporary reaction to global supply chain tensions? We break down the impact on consumers, the retail spike, and what market analysts are predicting for the future of appliance stocks.