Opposition MPs move notice in Parliament seeking removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Opposition MPs have submitted notices in both Houses of Parliament seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. According to sources, around 130 Lok Sabha MPs and 63 Rajya Sabha MPs have signed the notice. Members from parties of the INDIA bloc, some independents, and the Aam Aadmi Party have backed the move. If admitted, this would mark the first-ever motion seeking the removal of a Chief Election Commissioner. The notice reportedly lists seven charges, including alleged partisan conduct and obstruction of probes. Opposition parties also accuse the poll panel of favouring the BJP during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.