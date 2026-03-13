“We make a lot of money”: US President Trump on rising oil prices | West Asia Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump said rising oil prices could economically benefit the United States, the world’s largest oil producer. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “When oil prices go up, we make a lot of money.” However, Trump stressed that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains his top priority. He also called Iran an “evil empire,” warning that its nuclear ambitions could threaten global stability and security. His remarks come as the conflict with Iran enters day 13 and tensions escalate in the Middle East. Oil prices surged more than 9% to around $100 per barrel as the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran widened.