Tamil Nadu Police force is not able to perform duty: BJP leader Annamalai on Thoothukudi girl murder

BJP leader K. Annamalai strongly criticized the DMK government over the tragic killing of a young girl in Thoothukudi, alleging lapses in law and order. He claimed that the state government and police had failed to ensure the safety of citizens, particularly women, and called for immediate accountability from those responsible.

Speaking to the media, Annamalai condemned the police for their alleged inaction and inefficiency in handling the situation. He asserted that such incidents reflect poorly on the state administration and demanded that strict measures be taken to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

He also urged the government to strengthen security and implement stricter measures to protect vulnerable sections of society. Annamalai emphasized the need for swift justice for the victim and her family, warning that public trust in the authorities would continue to erode if negligence persisted