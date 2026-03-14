What led to the release of Sonam Wangchuk? An explainer | Ladakh protests

Ladakhi activist Sonam Wangchuk who was detained under the National Security Act has been released. He was arrested after ongoing protests in Ladakh turned violent, where four people were killed. The protestors were demanding statehood and inclusion of the region under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution

He was charged under the NSA which is a preventive detention law that empowers the central and state governments to detain an individual without trial if authorities believe the person is likely to act in a manner "prejudicial to the defence of India, the relations of India with foreign powers, or the security of India”. It was alleged he had instigated the 'Gen Z' crowd to protest. In this video, we look at his road to freedom which includes the efforts of his wife and what he went through