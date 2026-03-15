70 Students stuck in Iran come back to India via Armenia; Facilitators explain the evacuation process

Seventy Indian students stranded in Iran have safely returned to India via Armenia, following a coordinated evacuation effort. The students, mostly medical trainees, had been caught in logistical difficulties due to recent regional tensions and travel restrictions. Facilitators worked closely with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure a smooth and timely return.

Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, national vice president of the All India Medical Students Association, explained that the process involved constant coordination with local authorities, securing transport, and monitoring students’ well-being throughout the journey. “It was a challenging operation, but teamwork and government support made it possible,” he said.

Nasir Khuehami, national convenor of the Jammu & Kashmir Students Association, highlighted the importance of communication between students and officials. He added that the students’ safety was the top priority and that the MEA, along with the associations, ensured that every student received necessary guidance, assistance, and updates during the evacuation.