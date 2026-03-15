ECI announces dates for Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry. Nearly 17.4 crore voters are expected to cast their votes in this major electoral exercise.

Tamil Nadu will vote on April 23 in a single phase. Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will go to the polls on April 9, while West Bengal will witness two-phase polling on April 23 and April 29.

Counting of votes for all states will be held on May 4, 2026. Key contests include M. K. Stalin seeking a second term in Tamil Nadu, Vijay entering politics, and Mamata Banerjee aiming for a fourth term in West Bengal.