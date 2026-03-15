Election gimmick: Kerala BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticises state govt U-turn on Sabarimala issue

The CPI(M) led government in Kerala is making a U-turn on its stance regarding entry of women at Sabarimala temple. In 2018, the party extended all support to the SC Judgment that allowed women to enter the temple. Review petitions were filed in the Supreme Court which is being considered now, against the 2018 judgment

The CPI(M) state secretariat reportedly asked the state government to refrain from “hurting religious sentiments”. In the ongoing SC case, the state said that no decision should be taken without consultation with eminent religious scholars

This marks a shift from their earlier position, which has sparked criticism. Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar has called this move an 'election gimmick' to get voters for upcoming Assembly elections