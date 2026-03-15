Man dies waiting for LPG: Tharoor and other Congress leaders slam Centre

A 70-year-old man, Mukhtiyar Ahmed, reportedly died of a suspected heart attack while waiting to collect an LPG cylinder in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The incident occurred near a gas godown in the Lal Sarai area, where Ahmed had been standing in line along with other residents. Witnesses said he complained of chest pain moments before collapsing, and despite attempts to help him, he could not be revived. The incident has drawn attention to the challenges faced by people while accessing essential services.

Following the incident, political leaders reacted strongly and raised concerns about the management of the LPG distribution system. Congress leader Priyank Kharge criticised the Union government, alleging that poor planning and mismanagement were creating hardships for ordinary citizens who rely on subsidised cooking gas.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also highlighted Mukhtiyar Ahmed’s death and urged the Central government to examine the situation closely. He called for immediate measures to ensure that the distribution of essential commodities like LPG cylinders is handled more efficiently to prevent similar tragedies in the future.