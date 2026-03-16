India evacuates over 550 nationals from Iran; Jaishankar thanks Armenia for transit support

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal claimed that over 550 Indians were evacuated from Iran. The evacuations were done through Armenia, which were coordinated by the Indian embassy in Tehran

According to the MEA, Around 20,000 passengers from the Gulf region have returned to India amid the ongoing disruption in West Asia. However, two Indians lost their lives in an attack in Sohar city in Oman

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday thanked the government of Armenia for facilitating the land-border transit

