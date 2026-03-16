India’s ship Shivalik with LPG arrives in Gujarat passing through Strait of Hormuz

In a major diplomatic achievement, Indian flagged VLGC Ship ‘Shivalik’ has arrived at Mundra Port on March 16. This development has come in times when global oil supply disrupted in Strait of Hormuz amid Iran war This India vessel “Shivalik” carrying about 40,000 MT of LPG enough to fill roughly 28 lakh domestic cylinders. It is seen as big relief in the country amid ongoing LPG crunch due to Iran war in the Middle East Another ship-the Nanda Devi, another LPG carrier, will arrive tomorrow