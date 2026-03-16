Suvendu Adhikari to contest from Mamata’s Bhabanipur | BJP’s first list is out in West Bengal

The race in Bhabanipur has captured attention after the Bharatiya Janata Party released its first list of candidates for West Bengal, with Suvendu Adhikari taking on Mamata Banerjee. Suvendu, who stunned the state in 2021 by defeating Mamata in Nandigram by 1,956 votes, is now set to challenge her in her home turf. His candidature signals BJP’s intent to directly confront the Trinamool Congress supremo once again.

BJP has also hedged its bets by fielding Suvendu in Nandigram, ensuring that even if he falters in Bhabanipur, he could secure a seat there. The saffron party’s early release of 144 candidates, including top leaders like Dilip Ghosh from Kharagpur Sadar and Swapan Dasgupta from Rashbehari, gives it a strategic advantage. Most sitting MLAs have been renominated, though Ashok Lahiri from Balurghat has been replaced by Bidyut Roy.

West Bengal will vote in two phases—April 23 and 29—covering all 294 assembly constituencies. The first phase targets North Bengal and the Junglemahal region, while the second phase will cover the remaining seats. Results are scheduled for May 4, making Bhabanipur the focal point of the electoral battle.