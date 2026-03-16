We need more time: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on EC's selection of 'early date' for Kerala polls

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has criticised the Election Commission of India for scheduling the Kerala assembly elections earlier than expected. According to him, the advanced poll dates have left the Congress-led UDF alliance with limited time to finalise its candidates. He argued that this compressed timeline could affect the alliance’s preparation and campaign strategies ahead of the crucial polls.

Tharoor emphasised that the UDF must act swiftly to put forward strong candidates capable of challenging the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF. He stressed the need for meticulous planning and coordination within the alliance to maximise its electoral prospects. The early announcement, he said, makes strategic candidate selection even more critical for the UDF to mount a credible challenge.

Speaking on the political stakes, Tharoor asserted that it was time for the UDF to reclaim power in Kerala. He called for a united campaign effort to defeat the LDF and restore governance under the Congress-led alliance, signalling a high-stakes battle in the upcoming elections.