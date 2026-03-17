Not just IPS and IAS officers: Mamata Banerjee on EC's removal of top bureaucrats

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hit out at the Election Commission of India over the removal of top bureaucrats ahead of the Assembly polls, asserting that the action was not limited to IAS and IPS officers alone. She questioned the timing of the decision, suggesting it could influence the electoral process.

Banerjee also exuded confidence about her electoral prospects, declaring that she would secure a resounding victory from the Bhabanipur seat. The Trinamool Congress chief is set to contest against senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in what is expected to be a high-stakes battle.

Meanwhile, the All India Trinamool Congress released its list of 291 candidates for the two-phase elections scheduled on April 23 and April 29. The party is aiming to retain power amid a fierce contest with the Bharatiya Janata Party