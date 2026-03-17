People were appealing to the government for talks: Sonam Wangchuk on Ladakh protests

Ladakh-based climate activist Sonam Wangchuk addressed a press conference two days after his release from jail, expressing cautious optimism over recent developments. He said he was encouraged by the Centre’s willingness to initiate dialogue with protesting groups in Ladakh, calling it a “positive step” towards resolving long-standing concerns over statehood and constitutional safeguards.

Wangchuk noted that sustained public pressure and peaceful protests had played a key role in bringing the government to the negotiating table. He reiterated that the demands of Ladakh’s people were rooted in environmental protection and cultural preservation, and urged all stakeholders to approach the talks with sincerity and openness.

Reflecting on his time in custody, Wangchuk described the conditions in jail and the emotional strain on his family. He acknowledged their efforts, along with widespread public support, in securing his release.