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TVK leader alleges Rajinikanth was threatened by DMK to not enter Tamil Nadu politics

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TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna claimed that Rajinikanth opted out of politics due to threats from the DMK. This sparked a massive row and drew sharp responses from politicians across Tamil Nadu

AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said the remarks are 'utterly condemnable'. Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader S Regupathy called the remarks a "blatant lie". BJP Chief Nainar Nagendran demanded an apology from Vijay

Rajinikanth posted a letter in Tamil on social media as a response to the controversy. Rajinikanth has thanked leaders for their support and described the remarks as "untrue"

Rajinikanth
DMK
TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna

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