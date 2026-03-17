TVK leader alleges Rajinikanth was threatened by DMK to not enter Tamil Nadu politics

TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna claimed that Rajinikanth opted out of politics due to threats from the DMK. This sparked a massive row and drew sharp responses from politicians across Tamil Nadu

AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said the remarks are 'utterly condemnable'. Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader S Regupathy called the remarks a "blatant lie". BJP Chief Nainar Nagendran demanded an apology from Vijay

Rajinikanth posted a letter in Tamil on social media as a response to the controversy. Rajinikanth has thanked leaders for their support and described the remarks as "untrue"

