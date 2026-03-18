7 people killed in building fire in Delhi near Palam Metro, several others injured

Seven people were killed and several others sustained injuries in a building fire in South West Delhi on Wednesday. The fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building near Shri Ram Chowk, close to the Palam Metro station

Nearly 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze and carry out rescue operations. Police and other emergency services also reached the site to assist in the operations

Witnesses explained how the fire spread and described how evacuation efforts were carried out