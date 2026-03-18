Anger does not suit you. Speak with a smile: Shivraj Singh Chouhan asks Jairam Ramesh to stay calm

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a Union Minister, recently stirred debate by claiming that Mahatma Gandhi had once suggested dissolving the Congress party after independence. His remark drew attention to historical interpretations of Gandhi’s views on political power and organizational relevance in a free India.

The statement was challenged by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who questioned the accuracy and context of the claim. Ramesh argued that such assertions risk misrepresenting Gandhi’s intentions and legacy, emphasizing the need for careful reference to historical records.

In response, Chouhan asked Ramesh to remain calm, maintaining his position while downplaying the criticism.