Bengaluru woman tries to ‘courier’ elderly father in sack, claims bus fare hike

A shocking incident from Bengaluru has gone viral after a family allegedly tried to film a social media reel by placing an elderly man inside a sack and taking him to a courier office.

The situation escalated when staff opened the package and found the woman’s father inside, appearing uncomfortable and struggling to breathe. The family reportedly insisted the “parcel” be accepted despite concerns.

They later claimed it was meant to highlight travel issues during festivals like Ugadi and Ramzan. Police from Vyalikaval Police Station intervened, and the family apologised.