Constant infighting in Congress led UDF and CPI(M) led LDF: BJP confident of NDA win in Kerala polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed strong confidence in securing a victory for the NDA in Kerala, citing ongoing internal conflicts within both the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF). According to BJP leaders, these divisions have weakened the opposition and created an opportunity for political change in the state.

Senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan stated that voters are increasingly frustrated with repeated infighting and lack of unified governance. He emphasized that the NDA presents a stable alternative, focused on development and effective leadership.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate K. Surendran has echoed similar sentiments during campaign outreach. He highlighted growing grassroots support, expressing optimism that the “lotus will bloom” in Kerala as voters seek a new political direction.