DMK allots five seats to CPI ahead of 2026 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Communist Party of India have finalised their seat-sharing agreement ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, concluding days of negotiations.

Under the deal, CPI has been allotted five seats, one less than the six it contested in 2021.

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and CPI State Secretary M. Veerapandiyan signed the agreement in Chennai. CPI initially demanded a higher share, while DMK cited new allies like DMDK and MNM. After final rounds of talks, CPI agreed to contest five seats.