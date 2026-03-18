'Freedom of Speech has to be in context of society, culture': Ashwini Vaishnaw on 'Sarke Chunariya'

The Union government has banned the song Sarke Chunariya following widespread criticism over its lyrics and visuals.

The announcement was made in the Lok Sabha. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the action while responding to a query raised by Anand Bhadouria.

He said the government had already acted against the song. Vaishnaw stressed that freedom of speech is not absolute and must follow reasonable restrictions under Article 19(2), especially to protect society, women, children, and vulnerable groups.