He dated us, loved us, but married Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Kharge on H D Deve Gowda

In a heartfelt moment in the Rajya Sabha, Narendra Modi praised veteran leaders H. D. Deve Gowda, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Sharad Pawar. He described them as stalwarts who have dedicated more than half their lives to parliamentary service, highlighting their experience and contributions to Indian democracy.

The Prime Minister’s remarks reflected rare bipartisan appreciation, acknowledging the institutional wisdom these leaders bring. Such gestures stood out as a reminder of mutual respect in politics, despite ideological differences and ongoing debates within Parliament.

Later, Kharge delivered a farewell speech filled with humor, playfully poking fun at Deve Gowda. His lighthearted remarks brought laughter to the House, creating a warm and memorable conclusion to the session.