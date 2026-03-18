‘It’s just a pause, I shall be back’: Priyanka Chaturvedi’s emotional farewell speech in Rajya Sabha

Priyanka Chaturvedi delivered an emotional farewell speech in the Rajya Sabha, thanking colleagues, media, and citizens for their support during her tenure.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP highlighted the rare cross-party backing she received after her term was not renewed, calling it overwhelming and deeply meaningful.

She also hinted at a political comeback, linking her future to the Women’s Reservation Bill. With the message “it’s just a pause,” she signaled that her journey in Parliament may not be over.