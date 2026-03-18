TVK Vijay was offered 90 seats, CM post for 2.5 years: Aadhav Arjuna

Vijay was offered 90 Assembly seats and a 2.5-year Chief Minister post, according to Aadhav Arjuna. However, the TVK chief reportedly refused the offer, choosing to strengthen his party independently.

Aadhav Arjuna did not reveal which party made the offer but stated Vijay rejected it to build a secular, social justice–focused government. He also stressed that TVK will contest all 234 constituencies without any alliance.

Meanwhile, Aadhav faced criticism over remarks on Rajinikanth’s political stance. His claim about threats was strongly denied by Rajinikanth.