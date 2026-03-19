Fake currency racket busted in Ahmedabad, Rs 2.9 crore seized, mastermind Pradeep Guruji held

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch busted a major fake currency racket in Amraiwadi on March 19, seizing Rs 2.9 crore in fake notes and detaining six people, including a woman.

Investigations revealed the operation was linked to the Satyam Yoga Foundation. Officials found fake notes were transported in a vehicle marked with Government of India and Ministry of AYUSH logos.

Police also arrested Pradeep Jotangia, the alleged mastermind, and uncovered a printing unit in Varachha, Surat. The racket extended to Kamrej and Rajkot, with documents and equipment seized.

Police said the gang planned to exchange Rs 66 lakh real cash for Rs 2 crore fake notes, while the probe continues to track other accused.