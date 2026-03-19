Kerala is expecting a change this time: Opposition parties slam ruling CPI(M)

Leaders from both the Congress and the BJP in Kerala have expressed strong confidence ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, asserting that public sentiment is shifting. V. D. Satheesan and Shafi Parambil have pointed to growing dissatisfaction with the CPI(M)-led LDF government, claiming that voters are ready for a decisive political change.

On the BJP side, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has highlighted the party’s expanding grassroots presence and outreach efforts across the state. He emphasized that issues such as governance, development, and transparency are resonating strongly with the electorate, strengthening the BJP’s prospects in a traditionally challenging political landscape.

Both parties have intensified their campaigns, focusing on local concerns and voter engagement. While the LDF remains a formidable force, opposition leaders insist that the political mood in Kerala indicates a potential shift, making the upcoming election highly competitive and closely watched.