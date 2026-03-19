Kummanam and CC Mukundan in BJP’s second list in Kerala

BJP has released its second list of 39 candidates for the Kerala Assembly polls. Former Governor and BJP national executive member Kummanam Rajasekharan will contest from Aranmula. CC Mukundan, former CPI MLA, who joined the BJP recently, will be fielded from Nattika

The first list of 47 candidates was released on March 16. The party has so far finalised 86 candidates. State BJP President and Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar will contest from Nemom. Former Union Minister V. Muraleedharan will contest from Kazhakoottam. Union Minister George Kurian will contest from Kanjirappally. Retired Army Officer & Filmmaker Major Ravi will contest from Ottappalam. Former State President K Surendran will contest from Manjeshwar

The Twenty20 party, a new major partner in the NDA, has declared 12 candidates out of the 20 seats allotted to them. The BDJS, another NDA ally has also declared 12 of its 27 candidates. The NDA has so far declared 110 candidates out of the 140 seats