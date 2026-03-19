Vijay is lying through his teeth: DMK slams TVK for spreading 'lies'

DMK leader Saravanan Annadurai on Wednesday strongly criticised the TVK party and its leader Vijay over the recent 'rotational Chief Minister' claim. He termed the statement as completely baseless and an attempt to mislead the public ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. According to Annadurai, such claims are politically motivated and designed to create confusion among voters.

Speaking at a press conference, he said, “Vijay is lying through his teeth. This is the biggest bogus statement made by him. The people of Tamil Nadu deserve facts, not rumours.” Annadurai also urged citizens to verify political statements before accepting them as truth, highlighting the importance of responsible discourse in a democratic setup.

The DMK leader further warned that spreading false narratives could have serious political consequences. He reaffirmed his party’s commitment to transparent governance and cautioned against using sensational claims for electoral gain. The spat marks another chapter in the growing rivalry between DMK and TVK ahead of the elections.