‘Defeating Mamata Banerjee is impossible’: Sanjay Raut on West Bengal elections

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed that Mamata Banerjee cannot be defeated in West Bengal, saying even top BJP leaders are aware of this. He alleged that efforts are being made to gain control over the state.

Raut said leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and the Chief Election Commissioner know the challenge of defeating the TMC chief in her stronghold.

He also linked recent transfers of officials to these efforts, asserting that people support Mamata Banerjee. Raut expressed confidence that she will win the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.