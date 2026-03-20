PM Modi speaks to 5 world leaders urges dialogue and diplomacy to ease West Asia conflict: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with five world leaders to discuss the evolving situation in West Asia, the MEA said.

He emphasised the need to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy for de-escalation and restoring stability in the region. The Prime Minister also strongly condemned attacks on energy infrastructure.

Leaders reiterated the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions. PM Modi held talks with leaders of Oman, Malaysia, France, Jordan and Qatar.

He also conveyed Eid greetings to Oman’s Sultan and reaffirmed India’s stance on sovereignty and regional peace.