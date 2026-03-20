Six Indian nationals killed, one missing amid West Asia conflict; MEA coordinates repatriation

The Ministry of External Affairs said six Indian nationals have died and one remains missing in separate incidents across the Gulf region amid the West Asia conflict. Indian missions are coordinating with local authorities for assistance.

Officials said missions in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq and the UAE are working to trace the missing person and ensure early repatriation of mortal remains of the deceased.

The MEA added that the travel situation is gradually improving, with additional flights operating. Since February 28, around 3 lakh passengers have returned to India from the region.