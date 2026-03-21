BJP-AINRC seat-sharing finalised in Puducherry; CM Rangasamy to lead alliance

The NDA alliance in Puducherry has finalised its seat sharing formula after much talks. There was much speculation that the All India NR Congress (AINRC) would leave the alliance after disagreements regarding seat sharing

There was also a demand by the CM Rangasamy to include the Lakshya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) in the coalition. On Friday, it was formally finalised that the AINRC would be allotted 16 seats out of the total 30 seats

The remaining 14 seats would be distributed by the BJP amoung its allies the AIADMK and the newly-formed LJK. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed that Rangasamy will lead the NDA in Puducherry again