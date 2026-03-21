Congress leader Shama Mohamed's post flagging women under representation in Kerala list gets support

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed has raised concerns about the party’s ticket distribution in Kerala, pointing out a significant gender imbalance. Of the total 92 candidates announced, only 9 are women, which she argued reflects a lack of commitment to equitable representation. Her remarks have sparked discussion within political circles about inclusivity and internal party practices.

Senior leader Shashi Tharoor supported Shama’s observations, emphasizing the need for greater participation of women in politics. He highlighted that improving women’s representation is essential for a more balanced and representative democratic process, urging the party to take corrective steps in future decisions.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson C. R. Kesavan criticized the Congress, accusing it of failing to practice the inclusivity it often advocates. His comments added to the political debate, intensifying scrutiny over the Congress party’s approach to gender representation.