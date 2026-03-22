Clash breaks out between TMC and BJP supporters in Baranagar ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls

A clash broke out between TMC and BJP supporters in Baranagar, West Bengal, ahead of the Assembly polls. Security forces were quickly deployed to control the situation and prevent escalation.

ACP Siddhartha Singh Dangi stated that the situation is now normal and under control. Authorities continue to monitor the area to ensure peace is maintained.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Sajal Ghosh blamed TMC supporters for the clash. The incident comes just weeks before polling on April 23 and 29, raising concerns over tensions in the region.