Robert Mueller, former FBI chief who led Trump-Russia probe, dies at 81; Trump says ‘glad he’s dead

Former U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller has died at the age of 81. The former FBI director led the agency through a critical period following the September 11 attacks and later headed the high-profile investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Mueller’s report found that Russia interfered in the election but did not establish that Donald Trump’s campaign conspired with Moscow. It also stated that there was not enough evidence to charge the president, while stopping short of fully clearing him.

Following his death, Donald Trump reacted strongly, while Barack Obama and George W. Bush paid tribute to Mueller’s legacy.