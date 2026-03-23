Nation

Amid West Asia tensions, PM Modi outlines energy security steps

Express Video Service

PM Narendra Modi apprised the Lok Sabha on the steps taken to ensure India's energy security during the US Israel war on Iran. Modi said India imports 60% of its LPG and that efforts were ongoing to prioritise domestic supply and ensure smooth petrol and diesel supply across the country. He highlighted how India's increased capacity of ethanol-petrol blending, that rose from 1% to 20% in the last 10 years, has come in handy by reducing India's oil imports during the war. Modi said India imported about 4.5 crore barrels less oil last year.

US Israel war on Iran
Modi on oil and gas imports

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