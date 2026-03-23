Pilots killed as Air Canada flight collides with truck at New York's LaGuardia

Two pilots were killed when an Air Canada flight collided with a ground vehicle after landing at LaGuardia Airport. Two police officers, who were manning the truck, were also injured in the collision and hospitalised The aircraft, had departed from Montreal and "was rolling down the runway when it struck" the vehicle as it crossed its path. An audio clip, reportedly from the air traffic control tower, is circulating on social media. The recording captures a panicked voice shouting, 'Stop, stop, stop!' at the truck driver just before it crashed into the plane