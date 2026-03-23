PM Modi warns Strait of Hormuz blockade ‘unacceptable’, urges leaders to end West Asia conflict

Narendra Modi outlines India’s diplomatic stance on the escalating West Asia conflict, stressing concern over rising tensions and attacks on civilians and infrastructure. He highlights India’s consistent efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

The Prime Minister reveals he has personally spoken to key leaders, urging de-escalation and a return to dialogue. He reiterates that diplomacy remains the only viable path to resolving the crisis. India is also ensuring safe maritime movement, calling the Strait of Hormuz blockade unacceptable, while strengthening national security across multiple fronts.