Punjab's deceased govt officer's family refuses cremation, demands arrest of Bullar in suicide case

The family of the deceased Punjab government official Gagandeep Randhawa demanded the immediate arrest of former Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Bhullar, his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, and personal assistant Dilbag Singh. The trio who is accused of abetting suicide of the district manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PWC).

Randhawa died by suicide on March 21 amid reports of illegal confinement, assault, and extortion.His wife, Upinder Kaur, and her three children refused the post-mortem and cremation until their demand is not met.