TN Assembly polls: EPS allots 27 seats to BJP, 18 to PMK, 11 to AMMK

Edappadi K. Palaniswami has finalised seat-sharing for the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly elections.

The BJP has been allotted 27 seats, while PMK gets 18 and AMMK 11. The BJP’s allocation marks an increase from the 20 seats it contested in 2021. PMK’s Anbumani faction also secures a Rajya Sabha seat as part of the agreement.

Out of 234 seats, AIADMK has allocated 56 to allies. Talks are still underway with other parties, and AIADMK’s final seat count will be announced after discussions conclude.