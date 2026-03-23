West Asia conflict: Kashmiris donate gold, cash to support Iran amid escalating war, Iranian embassy thanks India

Amid the escalating West Asia conflict, people across Kashmir have come forward in a strong show of solidarity with Iran. Locals have donated gold, silver, cash, and other valuables, calling it a humanitarian gesture during a time of crisis.

A young girl from Srinagar, Hurmat Zehra, also contributed her savings, highlighting the emotional depth of support from the region. Her act has drawn attention on social media.

The Iranian embassy in India expressed gratitude, thanking Kashmiris for their compassion. The donations reflect deep emotional and cultural ties, along with growing public concern over the ongoing conflict.