Maldives speedboat tragedy: Is Singhania hiding anything? Hari Singh goes missing, Raymond CMD flees

A late-night speedboat ride in the Maldives turned tragic near Vaavu Atoll, leaving motorsport legend Hari Singh and Commander Mahesh Ramachandran missing.

Among those onboard was Gautam Singhania, who survived the accident. Initial reports suggest the group moved from a luxury yacht to a smaller boat around 1:15 AM.

Experts believe speed, sharp turns, or possible human error could have caused the sudden capsizing. With unanswered questions around safety, life jackets, and night navigation, this incident raises serious concerns. Was it just an accident—or something more?