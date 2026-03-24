Trump Calls PM Modi on West Asia crisis, India pushes for De-escalation

US President Trump spoke to PM Modi on the West Asia conflict, who called for de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. He also stressed the Strait of Hormuz remained open for trade in the interaction on Tuesday. The call came days after Modi’s interaction with Iran’s President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian. The US-Israel war on Iran has entered its fourth week since February 28. Over 1500 people have been killed in Iran so far, reportedly. 13 US military personnel and 18 people in Israel died in Iranian attacks. The conflict disrupted global energy markets and supply chains.